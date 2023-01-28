This Is What It’s Like Being An Official Lego Photographer

What have you learned from photographing Legos? What joy does it bring to you?

Photographing Lego toys is a lot of fun. I get to play twice: build a set and then take photos of it. I love to get into a zone when I'm just building, whether that's an official set from instructions or free-building with a loose idea in mind. I'm already imagining what photos I'll be taking of the model while I'm building it, or I start changing things in the models so I can create opportunities for lighting or camera angles. It's such good fun to try to figure out ways to bring details of a model out or bring a minifigure to life. The whole process is kind of like a puzzle sometimes, and I happen to love puzzles.

Are there ever challenges when shooting the Lego scenes?

Shooting Lego toys can be really challenging because of the highly reflective and largely planar surfaces. Glare is a big problem. Lighting and getting close can be tough too because of the tiny scale of the buildings and how tight the interiors are — if they're minifigure-scale, that is. I often have to take models apart or use more specialized gear like macro lenses with different focal lengths to get a decent composition.

Taking a large Lego set outdoors to shoot in a natural environment can be a chore. I have a huge Ikea bag reinforced with Lego delivery boxes to keep the sides from falling in and to keep the base level. I don't want my Lego set to fall apart or slide around while I'm heading to a location. The last thing I want to see is a few loose bricks at the bottom of the bag. Where did these come from?!

I sometimes get weird looks from people when I'm out with my Lego — I suppose it's unusual to see someone walking through a forest awkwardly lugging a big blue Ikea bag. I've also appeared in lots of tourist photos around New York. Someone will be curious what I'm doing, see the Lego, and then start taking pictures of me taking pictures of Lego.

Taking minifigures outdoors for photos is much easier, so that's the most common kind of Lego photography. But they are super light and topple over very easily if the slightest breeze blows. Minifigures can be tricky to pose and need extra supports like wires or pins to keep them steady on uneven ground. Using supports often means having to edit them out in Photoshop later, unless you can hide them with perspective.

The last big challenge for me is having to crouch down for the entire photo shoot. It can be really uncomfortable, even though I have an articulating screen. I tend to shoot at ground level, so I'm always hunched over, making sure I have precise focus on these tiny subjects while not casting my shadow on them.