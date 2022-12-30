Heartbreaking Images Show The Triumph Of The Human Spirit In Ukraine

CM: My image of Oleg and Yana kissing through the fence has stood out to me as one of my strongest photographs. The photograph came about on March 4 in Irpin, the town that borders Bucha, which was the scene of horrific war crimes while under Russian occupation.

It was a situation that I ended up in due to getting stuck in Irpin the day before when Russian forces cut off the only road going in and out of Irpin, and I had to shelter that night in a school with local residents. Russian forces had taken Bucha the day before on March 3, and as I was trying to get out of Irpin on the morning of the fourth of March, I saw hundreds of people gathering at the Irpin train station. An evacuation train had been scheduled for that day after the heavy overnight fighting in Bucha, and many residents had decided to flee. Hundreds of women and children were waiting for the train to arrive.

Standing on the platform, I met Yana and Oleg and their 11-month-old son. Yana was waiting to take the train, and Oleg was forced to stay behind with all the other men to fight. So the evacuation train was just full of women and children and the men all standing on the other side of the fence. For me, the image represents a theme I have seen across the six months I have covered the war: the theme of separation, families being separated, separation from home. From the very start of the war, when we saw the mass exodus to Poland and other European countries, it has been a constant theme to me everywhere I go in the country.

I don't think I've met anyone who hasn't had some form of separation from their loved ones or home. So this photograph really represented this separation to me. I didn't expect this situation — I was standing talking with them when Oleg pushed through the platform fence to give his wife one last goodbye kiss. It was a moment that summed everything up about the war to me.