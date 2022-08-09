Surf’s up, dawg! This past weekend at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California — about a 20-minute drive south of San Francisco — a variety of dogs and their owners gathered for the World Dog Surfing Championships. The organization, billed as “Where the Top Dog Surfers come together” on its Instagram, subscribes to the motto “It’s a big world, let your dog surf it.”

For the annual event, owners often dress their dogs in beach-appropriate fits, including sunglasses, costumes, and doggy-size life jackets. The dogs are judged on some of the same proficiency categories as a human surfing competition, from technique to the length of the ride.