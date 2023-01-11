California Floods: Aerial Images Show The Scale Of Damage Across The State

At least 17 people have died, and more than 40,000 Californians were under evacuation orders.

By
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

and
Julia Reinstein
by Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

David McNew / Getty Images

A car and a pickup truck are seen inside a sinkhole as another storm created by a series of atmospheric rivers inundates California on Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles.

California has been battered by catastrophic rainstorms in recent days, with extreme flooding and winds that have downed trees, smashed homes and cars, and turned residential streets into rivers all across the state.

At least 17 people have died, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news conference Tuesday. In the San Miguel area, a search is underway for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, more than 40,000 Californians had been ordered to evacuate their homes, the state’s Office of Emergency Services said, and the power is out for more than 57,000 households as of Wednesday afternoon.

And the worst is not yet over for the state — even more dangerous weather is expected in the coming days.

“We’re not out of the woods — we expect these storms to continue at least through the 18th of this month,” Newsom said on Tuesday.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

A flooded neighborhood on Jan. 10, 2023, in Merced, California

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agengy via Getty Images

A damaged portion of Capitola Warf on Jan. 10, 2023, in Santa Cruz

Fred Greaves / Reuters

A view of a tree that fell due to high winds on Jan. 8, 2023, in Sacramento

Carols Avila Gonzalez / San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rain on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of Glenwood Drive in Scott's Valley, California.

David Swanson / Reuters

Caltrans workers chip away at a huge boulder that fell on Malibu Canyon Road on Jan. 10, 2023, in Malibu, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

A flooded road captured from above on Jan. 5, 2023, in Sebastopol, California

Noah Berger / AP

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles on Jan. 10, 2023, in the Planada community of Merced County, California

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Cars drive through a flooded roadway on Jan. 10, 2023, in Planada, California.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Vehicles drive along a flooded street close to the beach on Jan. 10, 2023, in Aptos, California.

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Debris lines the shore brought in by brown waves at Surfers Point at Seaside Park on Jan. 10, 2023, in Ventura, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Residents navigate through flood waters on Jan. 10, 2023, in Planada, California.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Highway 101 is closed due to flooding on Jan. 9, 2023, in Gilroy, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A car is submerged in floodwater on Jan. 9, 2023, in Windsor, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Floodwaters fill fields on Jan. 9, 2023, in Santa Rosa, California.