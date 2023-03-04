These 10 Photos Show The News You Might Have Missed This Week

The news in 10 photos.

By
Kenneth Bachor
by Kenneth Bachor

BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

A long-exposure photo showing a ring of fire being spun around someone standing, while two figures are silhouetted by a bonfire to the right in the frame
Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

A child spins a ring of fire during a Sirni Zagovezni celebration  in Łozen, Bulgaria on Feb. 26, the second Sunday before Great Lent.

This week started off with a photo of a child spinning a ring of fire during rituals in celebration of Sirni Zagovezni in Łozen, Bulgaria, on Feb. 26. This tradition happens seven weeks before Easter and signifies the end of winter, during which people spend time with family and enjoy food and various customs. Then on Monday, as the Mobile World Congress trade show commenced in Barcelona, a man took a selfie with a robot “dog,” eerily similar to something out of Black Mirror

This past week also saw tragedy in Europe. Late Tuesday night in Greece, 57 people died in a train crash in Larissa when a passenger train and freight train collided head-on; that same night, scores of migrants were killed in a shipwreck in Italy, with the remains washing ashore on the coast near Crotone. In a statement released by her office, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed “her deep sorrow for the many human lives torn away by human traffickers.”

A corgi looks upward wearing glasses with yellow-tinted lenses
Chiang Ying-ying / AP

A dog looks at their owner while wearing a pair of pet glasses during the Pets Show at the Taipei World Trade Center in Taiwan on Feb. 26. 

A person wearing red shorts, t-shirt and a baseball cap holds up a finger and runs away from a man holding an automatic gun and is dressed in military garb with boots, camouflage outerwear and helmet in front of a military truck
Jasiel Rubio / Reuters

A Mexican soldier points his rifle at a man who had accused him of having participated with other military members in the shooting deaths of five people, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, on Feb. 26. 

Waterlogged pieces of wood are washed up on a shore on a beach
Gabriele Maricchiolo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Debris from a shipwreck ashore in southern Italy in Crotone, Italy, Feb. 27. Dozens of migrants were killed when the vessel crashed into rocks.

A kneeling man takes a selfie with a cellphone next to a four-legged robotic dog
Nacho Doce / Reuters

A man takes a picture with a robot at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Feb. 27. 

A sitting man is barely visible behind the heat waves coming off behind a bonfire of a large pile of sandalwood
Monicah Mwangi / Reuters

A worker sits as illegally harvested sandalwood confiscated by Kenya's multiagency security teams is set ablaze to curb the trade in its essential oil, used for medicines and cosmetics, in Nairobi, on Feb. 28.  

During a Holi celebration, a hazy overhead view of a crowd of people covered in colorful dust amid clouds of yellow and pink powder being tossed at one another
Reuters

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh state, India, on Mar. 1.

An aerial view at night of derailed freight and passenger train cars, amid debris, smoke, emergency vehicles, and fire trucks with their lights on
Giannis Floulis / Reuters

The site of a crash where a passenger and freight trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Mar. 1. 

A person rides a horse alongside a shore next to a family gathered around a plastic table and enjoying a meal, seated in chairs and a swinging bench under a big yellow umbrella
Fatima Shbair / AP

Palestinians on the beach in Gaza City on March 2

An aerial view of a freight truck and car driving in opposite directions over a bridge above a drying river&#x27;s sandbanks
Stéphane Mahé / Reuters

A bridge over the Loire river in Montjean-sur-Loire, France, March 2. The country is facing a record winter dry spell, raising fears of another summer of droughts and water restrictions.

Skip to footer