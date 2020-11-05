How Our Obsession With Polls Could Be Messing Up Our Democracy

While news junkies debate how accurate this year’s election forecasts were, experts warn the whole enterprise could be distorting the way candidates campaign and voters vote.

Paula Bronstein / AP

Political divination is a new national pastime, with prominent forecasters playing the part of celebrated oracles. Fueled by massive stakes and bitter partisanship, a new breed of high-profile election handicappers have hooked the country on their highly addictive brand of data, cheerfully shoveling an endless stream of poll-driven predictions into the maw of an insatiable public. But as the slowly unfolding results of Tuesday’s election have shown, the authors of those predictions are far from omniscient. If some of their bets for the 2020 race seem increasingly on target, others — notably, predicting a win for Biden in Florida and saying Sen. Susan Collins would probably lose in Maine — seem far off, a jarring disconnect for a public that put its faith in the data-driven prognosticating emanating from outlets including FiveThirtyEight, the New York Times, and the Economist. The forecasters, for their part, have gamely defended the accuracy of their work, telling the public it misconstrues the information they present or that they never pretended to be perfect. A tweet by Nate Silver, perhaps the field’s most prominent figure, telling anxious Democrats to “have a glass of wine or whatever and chill out about the polls” seemed to many readers like a promise that their preferred candidate would win handily. When closer-than-expected results left some people feeling misled, however, Silver didn’t appear to do much soul-searching. “If they’re coming after FiveThirtyEight,” he said on a podcast the day after the election, “then the answer is, Fuck you, we did a good job!”

FiveThirtyEight / YouTube / Via youtube.com Nate Silver (left) and the New York Times' Nate Cohn on The FiveThirtyNATE Podcast in 2019.

But beyond accuracy, this race raises another, potentially more important, concern about America’s prediction obsession: that endless consumption of poll data — updated, analyzed, dissected, and promoted on TV, the web, and even in partisan fundraising efforts — distorts the entire political process, affecting the behavior of both voters and politicians in troublingly unforeseeable ways. “I don't think it's a good thing for democracy to be so obsessed with polls,” said David Rothschild, an economist who studies polling and public opinion and who has done election forecasting in the past. “I worry it enhances horse race–style coverage of elections and skews people's expectations, while distracting from policy, which is what really matters.” Forecasts are the products of complex mathematical simulations based on an array of polling data, often in combination with other factors such as the state of the economy. They produce what amounts to a very highly educated guess, not a confirmed take-it-to-the-bank fact. Yet the media, the political class, and voters often attribute to those forecasts the same degree of certainty that they would to NFL scores on a Monday morning. Political scientists and statisticians point to a wide range of factors that could undermine a forecast’s accuracy. The polls they depend on may reflect a skewed sample of the population; they may not be able to fully account for shifts in the demographics of the electorate; and as for respondents, they may change their minds on their way to the voting booth. Those problems could be compounded across a number of similar states — such as what happened in 2016, when unexpected wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania propelled Donald Trump to the presidency. It turns out that accurately predicting who will win individual contests in a nation of 325 million people — as opposed to measuring public opinion in a broader context — is exceedingly difficult and, experts posit, perhaps not what polling is best at. One glaring problem is that these predictions are not what people frequently assume them to be. A projection that, for example, Joe Biden has a 75% chance of winning a given state means that of the hundreds or thousands of simulations analysts ran, three quarters resulted in his victory. What voters often overlook is that the same forecast means Biden loses that state a quarter of the time — and might never win by more than a razor-thin margin. “Essentially,” said Solomon Messing, a data scientist at Stanford, “it makes it sound like the candidate is a slam dunk to most people.” That can have big consequences. After Donald Trump’s surprising Electoral College victory in 2016, Messing studied the way polling influences voter behavior. He found that hyper-confidence in an election outcome makes people less likely to vote — why bother, the thinking goes, if your candidate already has it sewn up — and that the effect seems larger among Democratic voters than Republicans. Forecasts, he found, seem to bolster that confidence. “Forecasting increases certainty about an election’s outcome, confuses many, and decreases turnout,” the study that Messing coauthored said. The ensuing media coverage of that forecasting, meanwhile, tends to favor the leading candidate, which, in the case of 2016, “raised questions” about whether the forecasts themselves contributed to Trump’s win. Lonna Atkeson, a political scientist at the University of New Mexico and a member of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, said that effect may have played a role in the Maine senate race. The challenger, Sara Gideon, led the incumbent, Susan Collins, in every major poll. Instead voters chose Collins, and it wasn’t even close. As of late Wednesday, when Gideon conceded, Collins was up by more than 7 points. “They were way off,” said Atkeson, who noted that the same pollsters appear to have correctly predicted the presidential vote in the state. “What happened in Maine? Did the polling push voters in more urban, Democratic areas to come out less for Gideon?”

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images