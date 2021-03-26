The Estranged Wife Of The Leader Of The Oath Keepers Just Launched A GoFundMe To Pay For Her Divorce

The estranged wife of Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, an armed extremist group, has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for her divorce.



“It is certainly not easy to find a lawyer willing to go head to head against a person who is not only a graduate of Yale Law but also commands their own private army,” Tasha Adams wrote on the platform GoFundMe, where her fundraiser launched Tuesday. She is seeking $30,000 to pay off overdue legal bills and hire a new attorney to complete her divorce, which has been pending for more than three years. Adams wrote that the current “spotlight” on her husband emboldened her to seek financial help.

Her appeal comes as multiple Oath Keepers charged with federal crimes for their role in the Jan. 6 uprising have launched their own online fundraising campaigns, collectively raising nearly $500,000 to fund their legal defense and personal expenses so far. Those campaigns are hosted on a different platform; GoFundMe has removed and banned many fundraisers from groups linked to political violence.

Although Rhodes has been a well-known figure in far-right circles for years, thrusting his group into the center of intense and sometimes violent protests and other political events, he attained national notoriety after a phalanx of Oath Keepers in tactical gear stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rhodes, 55, stayed outside the building and has not been charged, but prosecutors have revealed text messages and phone records that show he was in communication with Oath Keepers just before and after they entered the Capitol. In addition, photos and other evidence show that Oath Keepers had provided personal security in Washington the previous day for Roger Stone and others close to former president Donald Trump.

Adams, who is 48 and lives in rural Montana, met Rhodes in Las Vegas in 1991. The couple married in 1994. They have six children, and according to Adams, she supported Rhodes as he got his undergraduate and law degrees. “Though I can't talk about the details of my marriage here,” she wrote on her GoFundMe page, “I can tell you that it was likely about exactly what you're picturing, but probably quite a bit weirder.”

Reached for comment, Adams reiterated she could not discuss details of the divorce because she is under a gag order. She said the attention on the Oath Keepers recently made her think a fundraiser could be successful; with that in mind she gave the campaign the title “Help me divorce Oath Keeper Leader Stewart Rhodes.”

Adams’ husband, whose full name is Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, served in the Army, then worked as a commercial sculptor before going on to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and then Yale Law School. In 2009, he founded the Oath Keepers, an organization that recruits active and former military and law enforcement officers who swear an oath to uphold the US Constitution — including defying orders from superiors if they believe they infringe on the Bill of Rights.

Rhodes has steered the group, which is registered as a nonprofit and collects annual fees from its members, into the center of numerous civil disputes and cultural flashpoints over the past decade. Members of the Oath Keepers were in Nevada and Oregon at standoffs with federal agents over grazing rights on federal land. They were in Ferguson, Missouri, as protesters faced off against police after an officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man. And this summer, they appeared, often heavily armed, at Black Lives Matter protests around the country. A frequent guest on Alex Jones’ online show Infowars, Rhodes has often used those events to draw attention to the Oath Keepers, boosting membership and raising money through donations.

But former members and board members complain that Rhodes at times self-servingly stirs up controversy in local communities and then departs, leaving chaos in his wake. Many members of the Oath Keepers, meanwhile, have ended up criminally charged for participating in events organized by Rhodes, who has managed to avoid prosecution or other significant consequences.