TikTok Goths Say The Weird Dancing In Netflix's “Wednesday” Is Authentic

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas.



One of the most eye-catching scenes in Netflix’s record-breaking Wednesday series shows the titular character, stone-faced and clad in all black, dancing with mechanical flamboyance at a high school soiree.

The show, a reboot of The Addams Family stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic goth daughter. For such a deadpan character, the dance scene stands out. It went viral on TikTok, and people have re-created it, turning the dance into a certified trend.