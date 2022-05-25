Parents Are Facing The "Nightmare" Choice To Send Their Kids To School After Another Mass Shooting

Images of the frantic parents of students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, screaming and crying as they waited to hear if their children were alive or dead after the mass shooting that killed 19 children and 2 adults, flooded social media on Tuesday.



The next day, parents across the country prepared to take their kids to school.

"You just gotta say goodbye and hope you'll get the chance to say hello again," Chris O'Connell, a local news reporter based in Austin, told BuzzFeed News. "School should be the most safe place in the world for our kids. And it's unfortunately not."



O'Connell, who has elementary-age children, said he and his wife discussed not taking their kids to school today, but ultimately decided they should. Like the kids of Robb Elementary, it's the end of the school year for them — the fun-but-important final days before summer.