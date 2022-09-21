A spokesperson for TikTok told BuzzFeed News that they haven’t noticed this trend on the platform. Searches for “NyQuil chicken” on TikTok have been redirected to a warning about viral challenges since January 2022.

Because posts about NyQuil chicken are removed from TikTok for violating community guidelines, it’s hard to pinpoint what might have triggered the FDA’s statement. The FDA has not responded to a request for comment to clarify why the agency issued a statement now, and if there are any reports of people becoming ill from eating chicken cooked in cold medicine.

As we saw in the past when Tide warned people not to eat its laundry pods, when businesses or government authorities issue warnings about social media challenges that aren’t even popular, they trigger news coverage that then informs the public about something silly and dangerous.

