Nicki Minaj Has Been Trending This Week And The Whole Situation Is A Hot Mess

Nicki Minaj once again started trending on social media this week after her fanbase, known as Barbz, launched an attack against the rapper's critics. Things got messy, as online beefs do, so we’ll break it down for you.



Cultural commentator Kimberly Nicole Foster tweeted on Sept. 12 that Minaj is a “horrible person,” prompting Barbz to respond with threatening posts and text messages that Foster has documented publicly.