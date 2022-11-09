Katy Perry Is Backing Rick Caruso For LA Mayor, And It’s Exposing How Your Faves Might Be Quietly Conservative

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm," Perry wrote on Instagram.

Katy Perry shared a photo of herself casting her ballot for Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race on Tuesday, resulting in a wave of criticism on social media.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok🇺🇸,” Perry wrote on Instagram. She has since turned off comments for the post.

Fans were disappointed to see Perry, who had reposted a pro–abortion rights video on Twitter just the day before, endorse the billionaire real estate developer who has donated to anti-abortion Republican politicians for decades. Some jokingly photoshopped the screen that Perry gave a thumbs-up in front of to show her watching Peppa Pig or voting in the European Music Awards.

angry buni 🤬 @theangriestbuni

For a woman who made the beginning of her career about kissing a girl, Katy Perry sure did just shit all over them with her vote.

Twitter: @theangriestbuni
Nancy Lee Grahn @NancyLeeGrahn

Katy Perry got dragged 4 her post about supporting an anti choice, tax cuts 4 the rich only Republican. She just doubled down &amp; sealed her fate as an anti choice rich Republican. Sadly her fans aren't supported by Republican agendas especially women with unwanted pregnancies. https://t.co/2bLVvNmRfS

Twitter: @NancyLeeGrahn
Kevin Dalton @KevinForBOS

“Los Angeles is a hot mess ATM” - @katyperry, as she voted for Rick Caruso I almost can’t believe this is real

Twitter: @KevinForBOS

Caruso was a registered Republican for years and changed his party affiliation from “no party preference” to Democrat just before entering the race in February. In response to criticism about his past abortion stance, he contributed $100,000 in October to a committee backing a California abortion rights measure — a nominal fee after sinking over $100 million of his own money into his own campaign. His stances on the top-of-mind issues of public safety and the homelessness crisis are also further to the right than those of his opponent, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass.

Katy Perry with Hillary Clinton on stage
Taylor Hill / WireImage

Katy Perry and Hillary Clinton attend a get-out-the-vote rally at Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 5, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow endorsed Caruso months ago, raising some eyebrows since they previously supported Democratic candidates. In June, Elon Musk called Caruso “awesome.” According to the Cut, he’s also gotten endorsements from Snoop Dogg, Noah Centineo, and Scooter Braun. It’s enough to make fans wonder where their faves’ allegiances really lie, and whether they're further right than they thought.

Tayoncé Defense Attorney is Glitchy @lesbeyonsay

i don't wanna see katy perry, kim, gwyneth paltrow and every other celebrity who voted for that candidate crying online about reproductive rights and lgbt rights being taken away when they broadcasted to the world that they're voting for a candidate against those rights

Twitter: @lesbeyonsay
Joseph Fink, 👻🎃healthcare is a human right🎃👻 @PlanetofFinks

I love all the horrible LA celebrities (Chris Pratt, Katy Perry, etc.) making pro-Caruso posts that are like The City Is Falling Apart and all they mean is that they have to occasionally see unhoused people from their limos, that's it

Twitter: @PlanetofFinks

Bass also has celebrities in her corner — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ariana Grande, and John Legend, to name a few.

But, as comedian Caleb Hearon noted on Twitter, should you really be voting “like you are in the same tax bracket as whatever rich celebrity you have over identified with”?

“I know they wear jeans in some photo shoots but i promise they aren’t like you,” Hearon wrote. “they have very different realities and priorities.”

happy sparksidays🖤🥂⚾️🏀⚽️ @kyliesparks

If Katy Perry didn’t want us talking about how she killed a nun she shouldn’t have gone that hard in the paint for an anti-abortion republican

Twitter: @kyliesparks

Note: She didn’t actually kill the nun. The 89-year-old nun simply collapsed and died in court toward the end of a yearslong legal dispute over Perry’s right to buy a convent and turn it into a private home.

pj @pjayevans

Deeply disappointed in Katy Perry’s politics. Someone I have long looked up to as a great political mind

Twitter: @pjayevans
Travon @Travon

As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others.

Twitter: @Travon

