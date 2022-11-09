Katy Perry Is Backing Rick Caruso For LA Mayor, And It’s Exposing How Your Faves Might Be Quietly Conservative

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm. #letsgocaruso #yestomeasure28 #yestomeasure1 #doyoubutjustuseyourvoteok🇺🇸,” Perry wrote on Instagram. She has since turned off comments for the post.

Fans were disappointed to see Perry, who had reposted a pro–abortion rights video on Twitter just the day before, endorse the billionaire real estate developer who has donated to anti-abortion Republican politicians for decades. Some jokingly photoshopped the screen that Perry gave a thumbs-up in front of to show her watching Peppa Pig or voting in the European Music Awards.