The Reaction To Instagram Avatars Is A Reminder That Gen Z Doesn’t Own The Internet

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

This week, Mark Zuckerberg’s company (formerly known as Facebook) announced that it will be rolling out 3D avatars across multiple platforms, including Instagram, so users can choose the way they want to be “represented online.”

The immediate reaction on Twitter was a thorough roasting of the idea as boomer-centric, outdated, and a sign of Instagram’s “imminent demise.”

The uncanny, blobby characters were previously quarantined to Facebook, which is an immediate red flag that they are uncool. Here’s the thing, though: I’m kind of excited.

Anything widely adored by enthusiastic middle-aged internet users is often deemed “cringe,” a word once used to describe secondhand embarrassment that has since gained moral value. It’s now one of the worst things to be as a brand or a person on the internet; instead, we must forsake our earnest enjoyment to signal that we are self-aware.

But not every platform has to be perfectly fine-tuned to only appeal to its freshest and edgiest users. We already express ourselves through emojis when words fail. Why not personalize them? Our ability to enjoy seeing a little cartoon version of ourselves online doesn’t hinge entirely on age, though the older users in Mark Zuckerberg’s comments certainly loved it.