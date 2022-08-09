Twitter Responded To The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago With Memes

Donald Trump announced that the FBI served a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a memeworthy statement on Monday.



The statement said a "large group of FBI agents" raided his residence and declared it "unnecessary or appropriate." The reason for the warrant has not been officially announced, but multiple outlets have reported that it had something to do with boxes of records Trump improperly took with him when he left the White House. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment. Trump blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for the raid.

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has become on of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before," the statement said. "They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?"

Twitter users poked fun at the statement — particularly the line about the safe.