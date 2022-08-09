Twitter Responded To The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago With Memes

"They even broke into my safe!"

By
Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Donald Trump announced that the FBI served a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a memeworthy statement on Monday.

The statement said a "large group of FBI agents" raided his residence and declared it "unnecessary or appropriate." The reason for the warrant has not been officially announced, but multiple outlets have reported that it had something to do with boxes of records Trump improperly took with him when he left the White House. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment. Trump blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for the raid.

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has become on of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before," the statement said. "They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?"

Twitter users poked fun at the statement — particularly the line about the safe.

Mr. Chau @Srirachachau

People are gonna try to riff but but just not gonna beat the placement of "They even broke into my safe!" Putting it right between "America is a third world country" and "this is worse than Watergate." What a mind on that guy

Dee Phunk @DeePhunk

"They even broke into my safe!"

Lolo @LolOverruled

You’re laughing? They went into the president’s safe at his golf course house and you’re laughing

Thor Benson @thor_benson

"They even broke into my safe!"

transgender marx @JUNlPER

no plese don’t break into my safe. the safe specifically meant to keep my precious and secret belongings safe, don’t touch that

The National Archives and Records Administration said in February that it believed Trump had more records to turn over. The AP reported there was classified information in the documents recovered earlier this year.

Some, like actor and rapper Ice-T, rejoiced in the chaos of the raid.

ICE T @FINALLEVEL

Fed's Raided Mar-A-Lago. Oh shit.... Shit's poppin off.

Ryne Bailey @ryanbailey25

Donald at Mar A Lago

Kristin Chirico @lolacoaster

oh no, is my mar-a-lago next https://t.co/5bYxSokJpk

soul nate @MNateShyamalan

first they came for roger stone, and i said “great.” next, they came for alex jones and i said “good news.” then they came for donald trump and i said “this is also excellent”

Jo 🌻 @JoJoFromJerz

Thoughts and prayers for all the ketchup bottles at Mar-a-Lago.

Mike Drucker @MikeDrucker

People tweeting like, “OH SO YOU’D BE FINE IF THE FBI RAIDED HUNTER BIDEN’S HOME?” Yeah, sure, man. I don’t give a shit. Start an investigation. Raid his home. Confiscate his laptop. Impound his Maxim magazines from 2003. Knock yourself out.

Rohita Kadambi @RohitaKadambi

The Donald trying to save his hairpieces in the FBI raid

Lolo @LolOverruled

BREAKING: EZRA MILLER HAS BROKEN INTO DONALD TRUMP’S RESIDENCE AT MAR-A-LAGO

Beyond the meme realm, there were concerns that Trump supporters would plan a violent demonstration in response. On the scene, there were no physical outbursts, WPBF-TV reporter Ari Hait said in a tweet.

Ari Hait @wpbf_ari

This is the scene right now in front of Mar A Lago. @PalmBeachPolice is trying to keep crowds from gathering as both Trump supporters and opponents have come out to make their voices heard. There have been many confrontations. Fortunately, none have been physical. @WPBF25News

pattiewhi @pattiewhi1

Trump supporter ..Mar a Largo

Online, Trump supporters are outraged and posting highly concerning rhetoric, calling for violence and other extremism.

Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D @RVAwonk

Trump supporters are REALLY excited about the idea of a civil war. Some of the responses to today’s FBI raid: “I already bought my ammo” “Civil war! Pick up arms, people!” “Civil War 2.0 just kicked off.” “Let’s do the war.” “One step closer to a kinetic civil war.” And more…

crazy ass moments in unemployment @MilesKlee

oh no... Swig has been activated

Donie O'Sullivan @donie

A big spike in tweets referencing "civil war" right after the news of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago broke last night. Source: Dataminr

But of course, that is being memed too.

Matt Binder @MattBinder

Dark Brandon giving the FBI the signal to raid Mar-a-Lago

DarkTimesHat @Popehat

Anyway this will be fascinating to watch unless we collapse into violence and civil war and stuff

andy™ @andylevy

to the conservatives freaked out about the fbi raid: my understanding is that if you've done nothing wrong and you comply with their instructions you have nothing to worry about

Mrs. Detective Pikajew, Esq. @clapifyoulikeme

