Bob Odenkirk Followed An Instagram For Foot Pics And His Fans Are Defending Him For It

Fans of Bob Odenkirk, the acclaimed Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor, want to protect his right to follow what appears to be a foot fetish page on his official Instagram account.



Odenkirk survived a near-fatal heart attack on the set of the final season of Better Call Saul in July 2021, adding even more tension to what was already a highly anticipated run. Less than two weeks before the series finale of the show, in which he plays the title character, a Reddit user noticed that Odenkirk follows @perfect_feet_in_sexy_shoes on Instagram, which BuzzFeed News confirmed. And he only follows 28 other people.

The clowning began, and on the same day, he unfollowed the account.