Rapper E-40 Claims "Racial Bias" Prompted Removal From NBA Game

Stevens called on the Kings organization to investigate the “appalling conduct” and hold those involved “accountable.”

Fellow attendees captured the aftermath of the altercation on video. While the spat wasn’t on camera, a woman can be seen shouting at Stevens and recording him on her phone before security escorted him out.

The team responded in a statement, telling HuffPost, “The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”

Sources close to the situation said security warned Stevens he was at risk of getting booted after multiple complaints were made about him standing up excessively. A source close to Stevens reportedly said no such warning was offered.

Like other teams in the NBA, the Kings have supported social justice initiatives in their community.

In March, they hosted the fifth Team Up for Change event “to inspire, unite, and activate a call for social justice and racial equality.” The team also developed a “Pledge to Our Black Community” in 2020.

