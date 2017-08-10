BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The First "Better Things" Season 2 Trailer Is Here And It's A Lot, Man

Arts & Entertainment

The First "Better Things" Season 2 Trailer Is Here And It's A Lot, Man

Better Things just keep getting...better.

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 10, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET

If you didn't already know, Better Things is one of the best shows on TV right now.

The FX series, created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., stars Adlon as Sam Fox, a working actor and single mom to three daughters. The first season won a 2016 Peabody Award, and Adlon nabbed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series earlier this year.
FX

The FX series, created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K., stars Adlon as Sam Fox, a working actor and single mom to three daughters. The first season won a 2016 Peabody Award, and Adlon nabbed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series earlier this year.

And now, we've got the exclusive Season 2 trailer.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

This season, Sam's still trying to balance, ya know, an unbelievable amount of stuff. From dealing with her teenage daughter (Mikey Madison) dating an older guy...

FX

...to trying to figure out her own dating situation...

Where is Mel (Lenny Kravitz)? Bring Back Mel 2K17.
FX

Where is Mel (Lenny Kravitz)? Bring Back Mel 2K17.

ADVERTISEMENT

...it's a lot, man.

FX

Adlon directed all 10 episodes in Season 2, which was entirely written by her and C.K.

FX

And honestly, this season looks even better than the award-winning first season.

The second season of Better Things premieres Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CDT.
FX

The second season of Better Things premieres Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CDT.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT