The 33 Most Romantic Moments In TV History

The 33 Most Romantic Moments In TV History

You're gonna cry.

Posted on August 17, 2017, at 11:20 a.m. ET

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community what the most romantic TV scenes of all time are. Here are some of the best responses.

1. When April and Andy threw their surprise wedding on Parks and Recreation.

"They're my favorite television couple of all time, and the wedding was just one of the cutest things I've ever witnessed." —escope22

2. And when Leslie told Ben she wanted to be with him, regardless of the consequences.

"Leslie tells Ben she doesn't care about the consequences of being together and just wants to be with him, and he kisses her." —jessmkaaa

3. When Derek and Meredith got married via a Post-It note on Grey's Anatomy.

"Not only was it such a unique twist on a wedding, but Patrick Dempsey was actually writing down the stuff as they were saying it. Ugh it's too cute!" —myeramian

4. When Grey Worm confessed to Missandei that she's his weakness on Game of Thrones.

"Hands down. Left me (and all of us) breathless." —heatherwestg

5. When Michael surprised Jane and recited his wedding vows in Spanish on Jane the Virgin.

"He teared up, Jane sobbed, and I bawled." —zainaba48616c770

6. When Jack told Rebecca why he still loves her so much on This Is Us.

"Jack gives his speech to Rebecca about the first time they met and what she means to him." —carolines42168361f

7. And pretty much every moment between Randall and Beth, but especially when they didn't have to censor themselves around one another.

Submitted by Keely Flaherty.
Submitted by Keely Flaherty.

8. When Angel showed up to the prom on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"I cry literally every time I see that episode." —meagane46f44dacb

9. And when Willow and Tara floated.

Submitted by Angelina Barrios, Facebook.
Submitted by Angelina Barrios, Facebook.

10. When Blaine told Kurt he moved him, and used a duet as an excuse to spend more time together, on Glee.

Submitted by animaljy.
Submitted by animaljy.

11. When Harry proposed to Charlotte at a singles mixer on Sex and the City.

"Gets me every damn time." —sarzipan80

12. When Ryan kissed Marissa just in time for New Year's on The O.C.

"Everything slows down, Ryan races up the floors, then just as they're about to finish the countdown, Ryan busts in the door, tells Marisa he loves her, and they kiss." —kelligraceh

13. When Hook told Emma he traded the Jolly Roger to get back to her on Once Upon a Time.

"He sacrificed his home, his job, his LIFE just to get back to the woman he loved — even though he knew she wouldn't remember him and may not even love him back." —funkysammie

14. When Pacey told Joey, "I remember everything," on Dawson's Creek.

"When they're dancing, Pacey talks about Joey's bracelet, and she is so surprised he remembered what that bracelet meant to her. He just says, 'I remember everything.' Swoon." —alexiselizabethp

15. When Wolfgang finally told Kala he loved her on Sense8.

"All Kala and Wolfy moments on Sense8, basically." —primavolta

16. When Luke told Lorelai to stand still on Gilmore Girls.

Submitted by stephaniem41f4d4b63.
Submitted by stephaniem41f4d4b63.

17. When Yousef brought Sana food on Skam, and he didn't even need to ask.

"He knew that she had been fasting for 19 hours, and Sana hadn't even told him." —thesuncameout

18. When Maggie kissed the girl she wanted to kiss on Supergirl.

"It was iconic and honestly, as a young lesbian, it was the most romantic thing I had ever seen on television and I'd be lying if I said it hadn't changed me as a person." —rockyfive07

19. When Chuck rigged the prom and made sure Blair was crowned prom queen so she could have the perfect night on Gossip Girl.

"Chuck voted for Blair 150 times so she could be prom queen." —emmaw54

20. When Cory told Topanga she was better than perfect on Boy Meets World.

Submitted by demfem.
Submitted by demfem.

21. When Elena and Damon finally kissed on The Vampire Diaries.

"Even though everyone knew it was going to happen!" —tabithamayer88

22. When Ted told Robin he would have stolen her a whole orchestra on How I Met Your Mother, even though they were breaking up.

"Got me in the feels I didn't know I had." —shamaiylahh

23. When Nick kissed Jess for the first time on New Girl.

"I'm not the biggest fan of their relationship, but, damn, that kiss." —rorose132

24. When Mike kissed Eleven on Stranger Things.

"You don't have a soul if you don't think this was cute." —personp4c1c1978e

25. When Brian showed up to Justin's prom on Queer as Folk and they tore up the dance floor.

"I feel like these youngins' need to be schooled on the the grandfather of gay TV already." —Leah Hewat, Facebook

26. When The Doctor revealed he knew River was there all along on Doctor Who.

"He never said anything before because he was worried talking to her would hurt too much. Then they kiss. DUDE. So romantic." —Kate Davis, Facebook

27. When Kevin told Nora he believed her on The Leftovers.

"And the doves return home." —Anne Ashworth, Facebook

28. When Fitz gave Olivia his "I belong to you" speech on Scandal.

"Kills me EVERY damn time." —Angela Christine, Facebook

29. When Coach Taylor put Tami's career ahead of his own on Friday Night Lights.

Submitted by b4c4e2f135.
Submitted by b4c4e2f135.

30. When Michael proposed to Holly in a Yoda voice while the sprinklers went off on The Office.

"The ceiling sprinklers went off from all of the candles burning and he proposed in a Yoda voice, and she accepted, also in a Yoda voice." —jacqipro13

31. And when Jim came back from New York just to ask Pam on their first date.

"When he leaves the room, I cry every time. Oh man." —emeowlydickenson

32. When Monica proposed to Chandler on Friends.

"Chandler thinks he’s ruined everything but then he goes into the apartment and sees Monica and all the candles." —annieg4518fff39

33. And, of course, when Rachel got off the plane.

"My heart was jumping out of my chest waiting to see if Rachel had gone to Paris or not! Can't beat Friends!" —hannah103

