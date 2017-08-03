BuzzFeed News

My Dudes, "This Is Us" Season 2 Is Going To Destroy Us Emotionally

My heart is already breaking.

By Keely Flaherty

Posted on August 3, 2017, at 4:20 p.m. ET

The cast of This Is Us graced the stage at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday morning, and chatted about where the sophomore season picks up, all those Emmy nominations, and how the show will handle Jack's death.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In the present timeline, Season 2 begins with an approximately two-month time jump, and it's the Big Three's 37th birthday.

&quot;We started following them on their 36th birthday [in Season 1], and [are] picking up on their 37th,&quot; creator Dan Fogelman said at TCA. &quot;You&#x27;re catching up with Randall and Beth as they proceed on this adoption quest, and Kate as she progresses on a singing career, and Kevin as he&#x27;s doing his film and working out his romantic relationship with his ex-wife.&quot; So, it looks like Kevin booked the Ron Howard movie and apparently, so did Sylvester Stallone, who&#x27;s guest-starring as Kevin&#x27;s co-star in Season 2.
NBC

In the past timeline, Season 2 picks up the day after Jack and Rebecca's big fight and separation.

NBC

According to Fogelman, the first episode is going to give us "a big, giant piece of the puzzle" regarding Jack's death that "will potentially set the internet abuzz."

Paul Drinkwater / NBC
In fact, Season 2 will give us "all the answers" about Jack's death.

&quot;If we say everything, there&#x27;s nothing to watch,&quot; Fogelman said with a laugh. &quot;My answer has been, if [Jack&#x27;s death is] a question that has been haunting people — in the course of the second season, they will get all the answers about that that they need.&quot;
NBC

And it's still going to happen in the same way Fogelman planned from day one — even though he knows the internet has a lot of theories.

&quot;I try not to read too much [on the internet],&quot; Fogelman said. &quot;We have a plan, we have not strayed from the plan. The way Jack&#x27;s death is going to play out was planned from Episode 1. Our first episode [of Season 2] will feed the beast enough, and our plan that we&#x27;ve always had will fulfill people.&quot;
NBC

A new clip of Randall and Rebecca in the present-day timeline, talking about adoption, also played for press at TCA.

Randall tells Rebecca that his wife, Beth, has doubts about adopting a baby. Rebecca tells Randall the story of how Jack pushed her to adopt Randall after their biological triplet died during birth, but she resisted. &quot;Your father was so sure. I was tired and I was grieving,&quot; Rebecca says in the clip, as we see past Rebecca and Jack look at Randall in the hospital. &quot;And he just kept pushing me.&quot;
NBC

"Sometimes, in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves," Rebecca says. "And oftentimes in our marriage, yes, it was your father. Our marriage wasn't perfect, it's true — but none are. And your father wasn't perfect either. But he was pretty damn close; as close as they come."

NBC

Guys, ready your hearts for destruction on Sept. 26.

NBC

UPDATE

This post has been updated to include that Sylvester Stallone is guest starring in Season 2.

