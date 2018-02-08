BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The "Fifty Shades" Red Carpet Three Years Ago Vs. Now

celebrity

The "Fifty Shades" Red Carpet Three Years Ago Vs. Now

Fifty shades of fashion.

By Keely Flaherty

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 8, 2018, at 5:06 p.m. ET

The first Fifty Shades of Grey movie premiered all the way back in 2015, which may not seem like that long ago, but let me tell you: It was.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

At the Feb. 12, 2015, premiere in London, Dakota Johnson, aka Anastasia Steele, wore a simple cream dress.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Jamie Dornan, aka Christian Grey, kept his ensemble clean and tailored, and opted for the bearded look.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

And the onscreen couple, of course, struck some poses together...

Ian Gavan / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

...and shared a laugh.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

And off they went.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Cut to February 2017, two long years later, and the duo came back and served us a very different vibe during the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in London.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

This time around, Johnson rocked an updo and a bold pattern.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

And Dornan decided to experiment with some literal shades of grey.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

And, again, they struck some poses...

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

...and shared a laugh.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

And off they went.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Now it's February 2018, and we've been gifted our third and final Fifty Shades carpet. On Feb. 6, 2018, Mr. and Mrs. Grey graced the carpet for the last time in Paris.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Johnson returned to a simpler look — light dress and bold lip — reminiscent of 2015.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

And Dornan also opted for simplicity.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

And then, one final time, they struck some poses...

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

...and shared a laugh.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Many thanks to the Greys for three years of solid looks.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Universal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT