The "Fifty Shades" Red Carpet Three Years Ago Vs. Now
Fifty shades of fashion.
The first Fifty Shades of Grey movie premiered all the way back in 2015, which may not seem like that long ago, but let me tell you: It was.
At the Feb. 12, 2015, premiere in London, Dakota Johnson, aka Anastasia Steele, wore a simple cream dress.
Jamie Dornan, aka Christian Grey, kept his ensemble clean and tailored, and opted for the bearded look.
And the onscreen couple, of course, struck some poses together...
...and shared a laugh.
And off they went.
Cut to February 2017, two long years later, and the duo came back and served us a very different vibe during the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in London.
This time around, Johnson rocked an updo and a bold pattern.
And Dornan decided to experiment with some literal shades of grey.
And, again, they struck some poses...
...and shared a laugh.
And off they went.
Now it's February 2018, and we've been gifted our third and final Fifty Shades carpet. On Feb. 6, 2018, Mr. and Mrs. Grey graced the carpet for the last time in Paris.
Johnson returned to a simpler look — light dress and bold lip — reminiscent of 2015.
And Dornan also opted for simplicity.
And then, one final time, they struck some poses...
...and shared a laugh.
Many thanks to the Greys for three years of solid looks.
