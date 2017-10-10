BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Charlize Theron Says She's Not Surprised By The Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Arts & Entertainment

Charlize Theron Says She's Not Surprised By The Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

"This culture has always existed, not just in Hollywood but across the world. And many men in positions of power have gotten away with it for far too long," Theron said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

By Keely Flaherty

Map of Los Angeles

Reporting From

Los Angeles

Headshot of Keely Flaherty

Keely Flaherty

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Map of Los Angeles

Reporting From

Los Angeles

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 4:31 p.m. ET

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the New York Times published a story about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, claiming he's been sexually harassing and assaulting women for decades.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he cofounded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005.On Oct. 10, the New Yorker published an in-depth investigation, written by Ronan Farrow, into Weinstein&#x27;s history. In the piece, three women accuse Weinstein of rape.
Yann Coatsaliou / AFP / Getty Images

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, which he cofounded with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005.

On Oct. 10, the New Yorker published an in-depth investigation, written by Ronan Farrow, into Weinstein's history. In the piece, three women accuse Weinstein of rape.

Since the allegations came to light, many celebrities have been speaking out.

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images, Robin Marchant, John Phillips / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Charlize Theron — who's worked on multiple movies with Weinstein, including The Cider House Rules (1999), Reindeer Games (2000), and The Yards (2000) — is now adding her voice to the discussion. She praised and supported the women speaking out, clarified her own experiences with Weinstein, and pushed for continued change in Hollywood.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Theron wrote:

The women who have spoken about their abuse are brave and heroic and although I didn’t have a personal experience like this with Harvey Weinstein, I unfortunately cannot say I’m surprised. This culture has always existed, not just in Hollywood but across the world. And many men in positions of power have gotten away with it for far too long. And we cannot blame the victims here. A lot of these women are young and just starting out in their respective fields, and have absolutely no way to stand up to a man with such greater influence than them. If they speak up, they are shut down, and that could be the end of their career. This is all a positive step forward in changing that culture, and these young women need to know that they have a support system should anything like this happen to them. And I want you all to know I’m here to support you.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT