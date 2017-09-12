Brie Larson Made An Unapologetically Feminine Movie For Everyone

"It was very important to me to lift someone up, to bring someone up in the way that the directors had done for me," she said. However, after a heart-to-heart with McIntyre, Larson realized they'd spent a year writing the part specifically for her. "It really wore on my heart for a little bit," Larson sighed.

But she took comfort in casting The Get Down and Patti Cake$ actor Mamoudou Athie as her on-screen love interest. "I’m going to make sure I bring new faces into this so this is an exciting new fresh thing," she said, "and that we’re taking some chances and it doesn't have to be the same people that we see in every movie."