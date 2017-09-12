Poem: "Cotton Candy"

"My mother wept nightly for eight years / my living curled its hands / around her throat not choking exactly."

“To go to heaven, we make heaven come to us.” — John Donne

yes John I tried that the results were

underwhelming my liver practically

fell out of my body

my mother wept nightly for eight years

my living curled its hands

around her throat not choking exactly

but like the squeeze of an outgrown collar

in Iran she spoke my father’s language with

such a thick accent his family smiled when she

talked but she still talked and she listened diligent

as a hacksaw

the reward for goodness

is just more goodness

and sometimes not even that

once I allowed a beetle to scurry back

under my fridge in a week she became

a thousand beetles I packed my bags and

left for good the apartment was hers

a mother is someone who is looking to improve

mine was a climbable trellis her nation-

flag was a leather apron fastened to a spear



if I were a mother I’d lose my child at the fair

and go on riding rides zooming through

the air I’d sing which way I fly is

heaven! I myself am heaven!

but my mother hated rides

she was happy to buy cotton candy and

sit on a bench smiling she’d

watch me eat the whole bag