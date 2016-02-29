Turn The New Facebook Emoji Reactions Into Trump Reactions
A Chrome extension so you can "Haha" or "Sad" to your friends' posts with with The Donald.
You know how Facebook just added those new reaction emojis last week?
Here's a Chrome extension that turns Facebook's new smileys into Donald Trump's face.
Why? Who knows. Don't ask WHY. What better way to show your friend you love their baby photo than with Donald's loving face?
Or if my friend posts about wanting to see Steely Dan, I can be angry. Not just regular angry, but TRUMP-ANGRY.
"Wow."
-
