Turn The New Facebook Emoji Reactions Into Trump Reactions

tech

A Chrome extension so you can "Haha" or "Sad" to your friends' posts with with The Donald.

By Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

Posted on February 29, 2016, at 6:16 p.m. ET

You know how Facebook just added those new reaction emojis last week?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Here's a Chrome extension that turns Facebook's new smileys into Donald Trump's face.

The Chrome extension is made by François Grante, the founder of another actually useful Chrome extension called Email Hunter.

Why? Who knows. Don't ask WHY. What better way to show your friend you love their baby photo than with Donald's loving face?

Of course, only YOU see Trump&#x27;s face. Your friends with the baby just sees the &quot;love&quot; reaction. It only changes the reactions for the person who is using the Chrome extension.

Or if my friend posts about wanting to see Steely Dan, I can be angry. Not just regular angry, but TRUMP-ANGRY.

"Wow."

