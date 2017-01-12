A Guy On 4chan Has Completed His Disgusting Mission To A My Little Pony

The final chapter in a jar of bodily fluids that's been developing since 2014. WARNING: Extremely vile gross stuff below.

That's right. He claims to have kept a jar of semen on his radiator, "boiling" the Rainbow Dash toy inside the jar.

Warning: This is extremely gross. It's a Rainbow Dash figurine in a jar of very gross-looking liquid.

In the 4chan original post, he claimed that the smell was too bad and that he was giving it up. He also said he planned on burying the jar (as one does).

But the jar prevailed. And this week, our hero returned triumphantly to the /mlp board to post what he says may be the final update to the saga: He is transferring it to a more secure jar.

He posted a video of the transfer, from one jar that looks like a Yankee Candle jar (???) to another, more secure jar. Wait for the exciting moment when Rainbow Dash finally appears!

BuzzFeed reached the jizzmaster by email and asked him: Why?

"Sheer curiosity and scientific research," he replied. Sounds good.