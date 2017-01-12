A Guy On 4chan Has Completed His Disgusting Mission To A My Little Pony
The final chapter in a jar of bodily fluids that's been developing since 2014. WARNING: Extremely vile gross stuff below.
In 2014, a Brony on 4chan did what no one ever wanted to see or do.
When BuzzFeed covered this back in 2014, we wrote:
The original poster claims that for some ungodly reason he was collecting his ejaculations in a jar that contained a figurine of the Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony. The name for this little endeavor? “The Pony Cum Jar Project.” He unfortunately stored his “cum jar” too close to a radiator, accidentally boiling his My Little Pony figurine in his own seminal fluid.
That's right. He claims to have kept a jar of semen on his radiator, "boiling" the Rainbow Dash toy inside the jar.
Warning: This is extremely gross. It's a Rainbow Dash figurine in a jar of very gross-looking liquid.
In the 4chan original post, he claimed that the smell was too bad and that he was giving it up. He also said he planned on burying the jar (as one does).
But the jar prevailed. And this week, our hero returned triumphantly to the /mlp board to post what he says may be the final update to the saga: He is transferring it to a more secure jar.
He posted a video of the transfer, from one jar that looks like a Yankee Candle jar (???) to another, more secure jar. Wait for the exciting moment when Rainbow Dash finally appears!
BuzzFeed reached the jizzmaster by email and asked him: Why?
"Sheer curiosity and scientific research," he replied. Sounds good.
Warning: This video is extremely disgusting and contains alleged human fluids.
In the thread, he posted a series of photos of the history of the jar:
Anyway, enjoy life on planet Earth after knowing this exists.
