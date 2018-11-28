The vast majority of teens in a new survey believe social media is actually good for them, a Pew Research Center report shows. Seriously: 81% of teens said it makes them feel more connected to friends, 71% said it helps them show their creative side, 69% said it helps them make friends and with a more diverse group of people, and 68% feel like they have people who support them through tough times. (And no, this wasn’t secretly funded by Facebook.)



Much research has focused on social media being a huge waste of time at best, a facilitator of ideological bubbles, and a dangerous, hostile experience for young people at worst. But the 743 teens Pew surveyed say it’s actually, well, good. Millennials were the first to make social media mainstream, but might their Gen Z successors have figured out a better relationship with their smartphones? Growing up among devices and platforms could just make today’s teens better at incorporating technology into their lives than even the millennials before them, with greater awareness of the hazards. The internet clearly can be a dangerous place, but teens now have the self-awareness to know when it's time to unplug. No cohort until now has had such complete smartphone and social media penetration. I mean, things are really different now: A decade ago, people were still using MySpace on desktops.

Monica Anderson, who has been studying teens and technology as a researcher at the Pew Research Center, told BuzzFeed News, “We often think it’s just teens posting their selfies, but they’re really using it to make meaningful connections.” And by the way, less than half of teens say they post selfies to social media, and only 16% say they do it often. It’s official: Selfies are passé, a regrettable millennial fad. Teens today might approach social media more carefully and deliberately: Unlike in Pew’s 2007 survey of teens, it’s no longer merely about keeping up with friends.

Overall, Gen Z teens feel social media has mainly positive role in their lives: 71% say social media makes them feel included instead of excluded, and 69% say it makes them feel confident instead of insecure. For girls who spend time in any sort of online group or forum, 24% say that online group has played a major role in getting them through a tough time in their life.