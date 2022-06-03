Someone Has Stolen The Goblin Ass NFTs

Linnik, 26, has been involved in crypto and NFTs since 2017, and appreciated the layers of irony with Goblintown. He teamed up with artist Vitaly Terletsky, who drew the butts, and two other friends.

“I'd been showing Vitaly all the ugly Goblintown free mint derivatives which were already popping up getting clout and high volumes,” Linnik told BuzzFeed News. “He said, ‘Damn it! I can do the same!’ and drew the ass collection overnight.” And so, Goblin Asses was born.

They quickly made a website and a Twitter for the collection and put it up on a testing version of OpenSea, where they could make sure it worked before officially launching. “We turned it into a little challenge to make a collection from idea to deploy in three days,” Linnik said.

Then, last night they realized that someone else had stolen their art and posted it. Linnick told BuzzFeed News that he’s not totally sure how the scammer did it, but he suspects two possibilities. One is that someone found their semi-public website, which had some of the images and metadata already up. The other possibility is that the collection could have been stolen through the testing version of the OpenSea site — many people use the testing site, which is publicly viewable, to make sure their collections are displayed and set up correctly before officially launching.

However, most people only post a small sample of their collection on the test site. In his haste, Linnik posted the whole Goblin Ass collection, leaving it vulnerable. “We just didn't think there would be bad actors caring about a free mint collection with 170 people on Twitter like ours,” Linnik told BuzzFeed News.

(OpenSea did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.)