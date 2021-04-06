RIP Yahoo Answers, It Died As It Lived: Needlessly and Stupidly

Yahoo Answers will be shutting down forever, per an announcement on its site, as first reported by the Verge. Final questions can be submitted until April 20, and the entire site will be scorched from the face of the internet by May 4, 2021, thus ending the 16-year reign of one of the dumbest places on the internet.

What Yahoo Answers lacked in contributions to the pantheon of world knowledge it made up for in its heroic advances in memeably ridiculous content. BuzzFeed has run lists throughout the years of stupid and silly questions from the site, and most famously, the question “how is babby formed,” a gem uncovered by Jon Hendren for a blog post for Something Awful.

Like any truly stupid thing, Yahoo Answers, which has been owned by Verizon since 2017, was many things rolled into one. It was the Library of Alexandria for earnest seekers of knowledge, like those who sought to learn how girl get pragnent. It was an extremely cunning ploy for SEO traffic, but also a half-baked social platform, where users could while away the hours answering social etiquette and advice questions.

Considering that Section 230, legislation that protects platforms like Yahoo or Facebook from being held legally liable for content posted by users, is currently up for debate, Verizon may have looked at the morass of Yahoo Answers and opted to save itself the headache.

Yahoo has a long and glorious history of shutting down huge pieces of itself, a feral fox gnawing off various limbs from a trap in its efforts to maintain relevance and cut costs. In 2009, Yahoo shut down Geocities, one of the biggest repositories of Y2K-era internet culture. Del.ic.ious was sold off in 2011, Flickr in 2018. Yahoo Messenger was shut down in 2018. In late 2019, Yahoo Groups was sent to digital Valhalla.

Verizon bought AOL in 2015 and Yahoo in 2017, merging them together into a new content company called Oath (no, seriously), along with Tumblr and the Huffington Post. Tumblr was sold to Automattic, the company that owns Wordpress in 2019, and HuffPost was sold to BuzzFeed *checks calendar* about 2 months ago.