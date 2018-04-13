Here at BuzzFeed, we love you, we care about you, we only want the best for you.

What it does is use digital manipulation to identify faces and then blur out the background. That makes a super nice photo that looks like it was taken by a real film camera, or a big fancy digital camera. (Google's Pixel 2 phone and Samsung's Galaxy S9+ can also take photos that look like this.)

And so we wanted to alert you to a new "Focus" feature in Instagram Stories. It's basically a faux depth effect feature (kind of like Portrait Mode on the iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and X).

It rolled out a few days ago, but you might not have noticed it, or maybe you haven't updated the app on your phone yet. If you don't have it yet, UPDATE YOUR INSTAGRAM APP!

Also, it's only currently available for iPhones 6S and up, and Android phones from 2015 and newer. Instagram is working on adding the feature to more phones. So for now, if you have an older iPhone or a kind of obscure Android, you might be out of luck.