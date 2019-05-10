Millennials’ Parents Are Mooching Their Netflix Logins

Lisafx / Getty Images Baby boomer parents, enjoying The Crown on their adult children's Netflix account.

When HBO launched a streaming app for its cable customers called HBO Go in 2010, twentysomethings passed around the logins of their cable-subscribing parents, uncles, grandparents, and step-siblings like a case of mono in a freshman dorm. But in the nine years since, paying millennials have greased the rise of the streaming era as the number of popular platform-only shows boomed, creating a new kind of account-sharing behavior: streaming-curious baby boomers mooching Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other subscription passwords off their kids. For all the commentary about how dependent millennials remain on their parents, little has been said about what boomers are getting from their kids, which includes the fringe set who have been bumming their children’s logins to extensive digital catalogs of on-demand entertainment. Hey, it’s something. Maybe millennials aren’t just parasites; maybe they’ve evolved into contributing members of the login ecosystem. In a small survey of 1,127 people by Cordcutting.com, 6.8% of Hulu moochers, 5.1% of Amazon Prime Video moochers, and 2.9% of Netflix moochers said their child was paying for the subscription. “Password sharing will continue into the future,” said Eric Haggstrom, a forecasting analyst at eMarketer. Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix did not comment on questions sent by BuzzFeed News about adult children funding their parents’ binge-watching habits.

Mooching, i.e., using a streaming password that you don’t pay for, has become a part of modern life as people spend more time with subscription-based streaming platforms (Netflix now starts at $8.99 per month, Hulu at $5.99 per month, and an annual Amazon Prime membership is $119) and less time with free broadcast TV. People might pay for one service, but trade with a friend for another service: my Netflix for your Hulu. Even exes are sharing passwords. Boomers who love their cable might give their cord-cutting kids the Comcast password for a streaming login. I talked to dozens of people who share their streaming logins with their parents and found a whole variety of arrangements over who pays for what services.

“It's a very tangled web of multi-mooching.”

“It's a very tangled web of multi-mooching,” says Brooks Rocco, 35, of his arrangement with his parents, who are divorced. He pays for and shares logins to Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and YouTubeTV (the $50 monthly bundle for streaming basic cable and live TV) with both his parents. In return, he uses his mother’s cable login to get PBS, which isn’t available on YouTubeTV. His father, meanwhile, shares his New York Times login in exchange for all those passwords. “Not really a fair trade now that I think of it, but very ‘Dad,’” Rocco said.

“[Our] Netflix goes to my partner’s parents, [our] Hulu to my parents. That's how much we prefer his folks to mine,” said Cody Woodard, 32. Their parents all have their own Amazon Prime and cable accounts, and don’t share anything back with their children. Woodard put his foot down when it came to sharing his HBO account, however, as he gets it through PlayStation Vue, and worried that a login from a different ZIP code would mess up the local live TV channels. He’s aware his refusal seems callous. “How dare they, all they did was take care of me for my entire childhood,” Woodard joked. Pedro Davila shares his Netflix with his 68- and 70-year-old parents. “Not only do they use my login credentials,” he told BuzzFeed News, “they got mad at me when I wanted to cancel because One Day at a Time was canceled. I’m 40 years old and my parents forbade me from canceling a service I pay for that they ‘borrow.’”

"They’d be too overwhelmed to create their own account. It’d do them in.”