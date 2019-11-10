A Judge Adorably Held A Lawyer's Baby While He Swore Her Into The State Bar

"Judge Dinkins reminded me of how proud he was of me and that he knew I would do great things, even with a baby in tow."

Juliana Lamar

A Tennessee judge made a new lawyer's swearing into the state bar extra special by holding her young son as he administered her oath. Belmont University College of Law graduate Juliana Lamar formally earned her right to practice law last week, and her 1-year-old son Beckham was among the people in attendance. But Judge Richard Dinkins offered to involve the baby, who had been born while Lamar was in law school. "On the day of my swearing in, right before we began, Judge said he wanted Beckham to take part in the moment," Lamar told BuzzFeed News. "And I am so glad he did because to have my son take part in one of the greatest moments of my life was truly a blessing."

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more.

An adorable video shows the judge bouncing the boy on his hip as Lamar swears her oath to start her new career. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the video and praised the judge's obvious experience with a baby — as well as Lamar for her professional accomplishment as a new mom.

Having a child while in law school was not at all easy. After undergoing a C-section, Lamar had to show up for classes a week later. Her school had a strict policy about how many classes a student could miss, she said. Lamar credits her husband, Javon, who is currently serving in the US Army at a nearby base with helping her through the tough period after having Beckham and finishing school.



Juliana Lamar