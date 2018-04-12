Is This A Raccoon Or A Tiger?
Can you tell?
There was a small panic this morning when the Citizen app, (kind of like a crowdsourced Hellworld police scanner) reported there was a TIGER on the loose in Manhattan. Egads!
But then it turned out to be..a raccoon.
Honest mistake! Let's see if you're better at distinguishing a raccoon from a tiger than a New Yorker!
-
1.
Tiger!
A tiger is a kind of big cat.
-
2.
Tiger!
This noble beast has sharp claws and jaws. Rawr!
-
3.
Raccoon!
This little fella lives in North America and is part of the procyonid family.
-
4.
Raccoon!
President Calvin Coolidge had a pet raccoon.
-
5.
Raccoon!
Don't be fooled by the saxophone; it's actually a raccoon.
-
6.
Tiger!
Notice how it has orange stripes, unlike a raccoon.
-
7.
Tiger!
This one was super tricky — it's a black and white photo so you can't tell that it's orange. But it's definitely a tiger, not a raccoon.
-
8.
Raccoon!
Look buddy, I don't have any answers either. Whatever you do with your small omnivorous mammal in the privacy of your home is none of my business.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.