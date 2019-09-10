 Skip To Content
The New iPhone Is Triggering People's Fear Of Small Holes

WARNING: Do not look at this if you get squicked out by images of small holes.

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on September 10, 2019, at 4:27 p.m. ET

The new iPhones are here! There’s an iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (the bigger one).

The 11 Pro and Pro Max have new cameras with three lenses.

WARNING: IMAGES OF SMALL HOLES BELOW. DO NOT LOOK IF YOU HAVE TRYPOPHOBIA. WE’RE SERIOUS, WE WARNED YOU.

There’s also a Facebook support group if you do have trypophobia.

But people started noticing something about those three lenses...

The #iphone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning
Steven Greenstreet ❌ @MiddleOfMayhem

The #iphone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning

Something troubling.

Those new camera’s trigger my trypophobia and it’s no joke 🤢 #AppleEvent
C 🌟 @Seokjiminah

Those new camera’s trigger my trypophobia and it’s no joke 🤢 #AppleEvent

Trypophobia is the fear of small holes. It makes looking at pictures like this one make you feel gross and weird:

So if you feel kind of ~squshiy~ looking at this:

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Or this:

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Or maybe THIS:

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Then you do NOT want to gaze at this bad boy.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
And definitely do NOT look at this.

coming soon: #iphone 15 - It's All Cameras!™ #AppleEvent
Amy 💖💜💙 @starboots_

coming soon: #iphone 15 - It's All Cameras!™ #AppleEvent

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

