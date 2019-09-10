The New iPhone Is Triggering People's Fear Of Small Holes
WARNING: Do not look at this if you get squicked out by images of small holes.
The new iPhones are here! There’s an iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (the bigger one).
The 11 Pro and Pro Max have new cameras with three lenses.
WARNING: IMAGES OF SMALL HOLES BELOW. DO NOT LOOK IF YOU HAVE TRYPOPHOBIA. WE’RE SERIOUS, WE WARNED YOU.
There’s also a Facebook support group if you do have trypophobia.
But people started noticing something about those three lenses...
Something troubling.
Trypophobia is the fear of small holes. It makes looking at pictures like this one make you feel gross and weird:
And definitely do NOT look at this.
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.