Instagram Stopped Notifying People When You Screenshot A Story
Thank GOD, it was agony not knowing if someone was going to find out you've been lurking them.
Let's go back to February 2018. It was a dark time.
A girl flushed her hamster down the toilet after an airline told her that she couldn't bring it on the plane.
We learned that Barbara Streisand cloned her dead dog and then wrote a New York Times article about it.
This happened. Like I said, February 2018... Bad times.
ADVERTISEMENT
The darkest moment of all, however, was when we learned that Instagram was doing a test that would notify people when certain users screenshot their stories.
THIS WAS END TIMES, PEOPLE. END TIMES.
Sometimes, someone posts an Instagram story where you just NEED to screenshot it and text it to your friend. This is human nature, people!
What was worst about this test was that no one knew who had the feature and who didn't — all we knew was that Instagram was testing it with a small group of people. This meant that you had to live with the risk of getting narc'd on by Instagram the next time you screenshot someone's story. It was a lurker's nightmare!
I come bearing great news. Instagram told BuzzFeed News that it has officially ended this test, and NO ONE will get notified when you screenshot.
ADVERTISEMENT
So go on and be a depraved lurker in peace, my beautiful friends.
I’m Sorry To Report Instagram Is Bad Now
buzzfeed.com
-
Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.
Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Davey Alba is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Her PGP Fingerprint is 639B 7AD2 1C67 F8FC 951E 4A58 2D33 698D C619 3C9E.
Contact Davey Alba at davey.alba@buzzfeed.com.