What The Heck Is Going On With The Houseparty Bounty?

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com.

All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites.

Houseparty has seen a surge of popularity in the last few weeks as people are staying inside and want a way to hang out with their friends. But in the last few days, there have been tweets from people who claimed their other accounts — including Spotify, PayPal, and Netflix — had been hacked after installing Houseparty. They blamed Houseparty for it.



Houseparty denied that it was either hacking people’s accounts, or that hackers were using it to enter people's accounts. “We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts,” Houseparty’s reps said in a statement.

That was strange, but what was stranger still was the company’s claim that some entity was making up false rumors on social media about hacking it as part of a paid, targeted smear campaign.

Let's start with what we do know.

There’s little logical reason for Houseparty to want to hack your Spotify (or any other account, for that matter). The app has been around for a few years, and was acquired this summer by Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite.

But what if Houseparty were hacked, leaking passwords that hackers could use to log into your other accounts (because you’re a normal person who uses the same password for multiple apps)? Well that seems possible. Except that Houseparty insists this wasn't the case — it said it saw no evidence of any sort of password or user data breach.

A spokesperson for PayPal confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it had not seen any user issues related to Houseparty, and that their user accounts remained secure. Even if Houseparty had leaked passwords, PayPal has other safeguards in place for accounts that would prevent malicious logins.

Similarly, a Spotify spokesperson said it had not seen unusual activity.

So what actually happened?

There’s always some ambient level of phishing and hacking attempts going on at all times, and one likely explanation is that a few people noticed it and assumed (wrongly) that it had to do with that new app they just installed, which in this case was Houseparty. The two things may have happened at the same time, but the one didn't cause the other. It’s a good reminder to do a security checkup for yourself (are you using a password manager, two factor authentication, and strong, unique passwords?), but otherwise, eh.

The rumor seems to be largely based in the UK. What’s odd is that a lot of the tweets from people who claim to be hacked are from, uh, beautiful women. Now, this is not to say that beautiful women don’t care about infosec, but if that’s the only demographic claiming to have knowledge of a hack, that does seem perhaps bot-like, as if it were coming from a commercial smear operation.