BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's The Weird Apocalypse Video From Apple's WWDC Conference

tech

Here's The Weird Apocalypse Video From Apple's WWDC Conference

A server blowout ruins humanity. Too soon, Apple, too soon.

By Katie Notopoulos

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 5, 2017, at 2:03 p.m. ET

Here's the opening video from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2017:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

When an engineer accidentally unplugs servers at Apple, all apps disappear and the world becomes a Cormac McCarthy-esque post-apocalyptic nightmare. Or something.

However, some people felt the whole "apocalypse" thing was a little...too close to reality.

Don't joke about the apocalypse right now, Apple. #wwdc17
Sam Harrelson @samharrelson

Don't joke about the apocalypse right now, Apple. #wwdc17

Reply Retweet Favorite
OK, we're basically afraid of the apocalypse every day as it is. Thanks a lot Apple. #wwdc2017
Aimee Rawlins @aimeerawlins

OK, we're basically afraid of the apocalypse every day as it is. Thanks a lot Apple. #wwdc2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
This #WWDC17 opening video is a little too true for 2017.
brad nelson @bradnelson

This #WWDC17 opening video is a little too true for 2017.

Reply Retweet Favorite
This intro video gag where Apple deletes the app store is too plausible and they shouldn't joke about it
Ben Basche @basche42

This intro video gag where Apple deletes the app store is too plausible and they shouldn't joke about it

Reply Retweet Favorite
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT