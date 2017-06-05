Here's The Weird Apocalypse Video From Apple's WWDC Conference
A server blowout ruins humanity. Too soon, Apple, too soon.
Here's the opening video from Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2017:
When an engineer accidentally unplugs servers at Apple, all apps disappear and the world becomes a Cormac McCarthy-esque post-apocalyptic nightmare. Or something.
However, some people felt the whole "apocalypse" thing was a little...too close to reality.
