BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Spicy Drama About Facebook CPMs Has People Like "Wahh?" And "Whoaaa"

tech

This Spicy Drama About Facebook CPMs Has People Like "Wahh?" And "Whoaaa"

First we were like WHOA, and then we were like OH WAIT WHOAAAAA, then like, OH DAMN!

By Katie Notopoulos and Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Katie Notopoulos

Katie Notopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 27, 2018, at 8:02 p.m. ET

Ok, so remember waaaaay back to 2016. There was a presidential election. This woman named Hillary Clinton was running against Donald Trump. I know, it's weird, right?

Remember me, lol?
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Remember me, lol?

So both Hillary and Trump (and some Russians, but don't worry about that for now) were advertising on Facebook. This is all very normal stuff.

But buying Facebook ads isn't like buying a TV ad where there's a flat rate. The ad rates, measured by CPM (cost per thousand ads), vary based on a complex algorithm.

This means, for example, Tide and Gain could both be trying to reach potential laundry detergent buyers, but based on the profile of their potential customers and the kind of ads they&#x27;re posting, Tide might end up paying more to reach each of its desired customers than Gain does.

This means, for example, Tide and Gain could both be trying to reach potential laundry detergent buyers, but based on the profile of their potential customers and the kind of ads they're posting, Tide might end up paying more to reach each of its desired customers than Gain does.

Last week, Wired published a story by a former Facebook employee who worked on the ads algorithm. Basically, he said Trump played the Facebook system like a fiddle and was able to get much cheaper ad rates than Hillary.

wired.com
ADVERTISEMENT

The Wired story said that Facebook lowers prices on ads that cause more engagement – meaning that Trump's more "controversial" posts spread even further than Hillary's ads, for cheaper, because they generated lots of reactions, comments, and shares.

This article about Facebook’s auction system, which Brad Parscale just endorsed, says that Facebook systematically… https://t.co/oiqJvbnXOA
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

This article about Facebook’s auction system, which Brad Parscale just endorsed, says that Facebook systematically… https://t.co/oiqJvbnXOA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Which means that Trump's ad dollars stretched much further than Hillary's on Facebook.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Spicy, right?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Basically, Trump's 2016 social media campaign:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Parscale, who ran the Trump campaign's digital efforts (and was just named Trump's campaign manager for 2020) said that the Wired story got it right.

Finally. @WIRED gets it right. Here is an insider at @facebook that built the system and saw behind the curtain. https://t.co/47GviJd0jv
Brad Parscale @parscale

Finally. @WIRED gets it right. Here is an insider at @facebook that built the system and saw behind the curtain. https://t.co/47GviJd0jv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then Parscale dropped a bomb: He said the Trump campaign probably paid 100 to 200 times less per ad than Clinton's campaign did.

@nxthompson I bet we were 100x to 200x her. We had CPMs that were pennies in some cases. This is why… https://t.co/HaEHJzxAIn
Brad Parscale @parscale

@nxthompson I bet we were 100x to 200x her. We had CPMs that were pennies in some cases. This is why… https://t.co/HaEHJzxAIn

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then Clinton's former director of communications, Jennifer Palmieri, chimed in and was like: YUP!

@parscale @maggieNYT @nxthompson @realDonaldTrump Agreed.
Jennifer Palmieri @jmpalmieri

@parscale @maggieNYT @nxthompson @realDonaldTrump Agreed.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People saw Brad Parscale's tweets and were like WHOA, holy shit.

I can’t believe this tweet isn’t going viral. Do people not really care that Facebook may have systematically charg… https://t.co/1srJtvrdAL
Kim-Mai Cutler @kimmaicutler

I can’t believe this tweet isn’t going viral. Do people not really care that Facebook may have systematically charg… https://t.co/1srJtvrdAL

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
This piece by a Facebook (@facebook) insider should trigger a Federal Election Commission (@FEC) investigation into… https://t.co/l1FfwQHjea
Philippe Reines @PhilippeReines

This piece by a Facebook (@facebook) insider should trigger a Federal Election Commission (@FEC) investigation into… https://t.co/l1FfwQHjea

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hillary was NOT AMUSED.

We should all care about how social media platforms play a part in our democratic process. Because unless it’s addr… https://t.co/SQ76nJRTMZ
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

We should all care about how social media platforms play a part in our democratic process. Because unless it’s addr… https://t.co/SQ76nJRTMZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

[Dramatic reenactment of Hillary Clinton reading Wired]:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Basically, people FREAKED out. Because like...isn't it kinda nuts that Facebook can charge political campaigns different ad prices? And like...is that what ended up deciding the election?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

But wait my friends. Wait. Because Facebook keeps receipts and does 👏 not👏 like👏 being 👏 blamed👏 for👏 the👏 2016👏 election.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Today, Andrew Bosworth, an exec at Facebook, tweeted a graph that shows the Wired story wasn't entirely correct. In fact, it shows that Trump paid slightly HIGHER ad rates than Hillary on most days leading up to Election Day.

After some discussion we've decided to share the CPM comparison on Trump campaign ads vs. Clinton campaign ads. Thi… https://t.co/LKR8EKuv2O
Boz @boztank

After some discussion we've decided to share the CPM comparison on Trump campaign ads vs. Clinton campaign ads. Thi… https://t.co/LKR8EKuv2O

Reply Retweet Favorite

Facebook to Wired right now:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

SPICY, right?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

But if you think the feud ends there, well, you'd be wrong.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Facebook's data doesn't account for how far the posts spread after the ad buys.

I’m told this data is only counting paid reach, not organic. So the ads could have spread further (and by that meas… https://t.co/GKrjlx9NL5
Sarah Frier @sarahfrier

I’m told this data is only counting paid reach, not organic. So the ads could have spread further (and by that meas… https://t.co/GKrjlx9NL5

Reply Retweet Favorite

So we still don't know *exactly* what the campaigns' money got them.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Facebook declined to comment on how far the candidates' ads spread after they were purchased.

That's all the drama for today, folks. But buckle up, because this may just be getting started.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

  • Picture of Alex Kantrowitz

    Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

    Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT