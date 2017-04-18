Everyone Is Noticing That Facebook Spaces Looks Familiar
SECOND LIFE IS BACK, BABY!
Facebook just announced "Spaces," a VR experience.
Wearing VR goggles, you can meet up with friends and explore digital worlds with your avatar.
And people noticed Spaces looks...kinda familiar...
Remember Second Life? The digital world where you could be your true self, like this guy?
You could interact with other people, which led to things like these weird "raves" in "clubs."
Some people also noticed it looks a lot like The Sims.
The avatars also look like Bitmoji.
Anyway, not everyone is feeling it.
