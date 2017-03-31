This American Shero Buttchugged Mountain Dew

Susan B. Anthony. Rosa Parks. Hillary Clinton. And now add to that list of feminist icons, @lilbabybytch . On the second to last day of Women’s History Month, this fearless woman leaned in and broke a whole new barrier: the first woman to buttchug Mountain Dew.

Here's the link to the tweet , which we can't embed here because we can't blur it.

This isn’t the first time @lilbabybytch has shattered the glass ceiling of doing dirtbag stuff. In 2015, she made headlines here at BuzzFeed for buttchugging cough syrup with the help of her friend @freakmommy . It may surprise you that both women do not drink or do drugs, nor do any of the partygoers at the Mountain Dew event.

BuzzFeed: What inspired you to undertake this experiment?



@lilbabybytch: Well the same as with the alcohol-free cough syrup, I just wanted to see if it would work at all. Coffee enemas are pretty common, so I wanted to try some uncharted caffeine suppository territory.

So what happened when you did it? Did it work? Did it all just poop/splash out?

So a can of Mountain Dew only has about 55mg of caffeine in it, and I did not get anywhere near 12 oz. in there. I didn't notice any obvious effects, but I couldn't sleep. I lay awake grinding my teeth for about four hours! I shotgunned a Mountain Dew after the buttchug though, so honestly there's too many variables to speak on it definitively.