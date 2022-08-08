Name: Kyle Hill

Age: mid-30s

Location: LA

Industry: tech

Number of NFTs: 50

First bought cryptocurrency: bitcoin in March 2014

Number of Discord servers: 20

First NFT project: NBA Top Shot

Proportion of total assets in crypto and NFTs: 15%

Position: Web3 founder (former president, head of digital assets, Troika IO)

Wednesday

6 a.m. — I wake up and kiss my wife good morning before checking the price of bitcoin. I take my German shepherd on a walk as I scroll through Twitter and Google News. “SEC Slaps Former Coinbase Manager With Insider Trading Charges — Identifies 9 Crypto Tokens as Securities” is the headline that catches my eye. Markets are down 0.25% after a wild 12% pump on Monday.

7 a.m. — I return home and deliver an unsolicited crypto market update to my wife as she makes us omelet sandwiches, then I scroll through my email and check my Crypto Influencers feed on Twitter. I open a newsletter from BlockBar, which is dropping an asset-backed NFT with Patrón for 4.87 ETH.

8 a.m. — I intend to work out, meditate, and write in my journal (like my wife), but I just sit on the balcony for 30 minutes reading articles on Bitcoin Magazine, Cointelegraph, CryptoSlate, CoinDesk, and Bitcoin.com. I feed the dog, and my assistant helps me plan my day.

9 a.m. — Lots of Zooms. I have a call with a director at Coin Cloud. We talk about bitcoin ATM growth and expansion in South America. Then a catch-up call with an agent at a professional sports team. The NFT market is saturated, and the sense of urgency has died down considerably since November.

4 p.m. — Accounting nonsense. Introducing lawyers and accountants to crypto is expensive for startups and individuals. New token models test boundaries every year.

Thursday

6 a.m. — Crypto Twitter is mocking a New York Times article by Paul Krugman, “I Was Wrong About Inflation.” I smile reading the comments, “We increased the money supply from $4 trillion to $20 trillion and now we’re surprised by inflation?”

8 a.m. — Another call with Plug In South LA, a network of 400 Black and Latinx founders and investors in Los Angeles. Through the program, I was introduced to the Traveling Diary, a startup founded in 2020 after the CEO identified a desire to connect with other women in a way that felt human. We discussed ways she could leverage NFTs for event fundraising.