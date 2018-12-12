Sean "Diddy" Combs and other online influencers could soon be in hot water with the Federal Trade Commission over influencer marketing on Instagram for Cîroc vodka. An advocacy group called Truth In Advertising (TINA) has sent a complaint letter to the FTC, which sets guidelines on how ads on social media must be disclosed, asking it to look into Cîroc’s #sponsored posts — including many from Diddy himself.

TINA collected 1,700 Instagram posts about Cîroc from 50 influencers that weren’t up to FTC snuff, the group said. The influencers ranged from stars like Diddy (who is a Cîroc marketing partner with the liquor maker Diageo and promotes the vodka on his personal social media, well, constantly), French Montana, Alessandra Ambrosio, Cassie, Bow Wow, and Ashanti to smaller Instagram personalities like Evelyn Gonzalez and Frank Gallucci.

TINA has a full list. We’ve reached out to a number of the influencers named in the report.

The FTC’s guidelines say that if you have a “material relationship” to a product that you’re posting about on your Instagram — say, you own 50% of the company, or you’re being paid $10,000 to post, or even if you just got a big free gift — you have to disclose it in the captions using words like “ad” or “sponsored.” And the FTC doesn’t want influencers sneaking away with confusing language like #sp or #[brand]partner, or sticking their #ad disclosure at the end of a long caption.

Some of the Cîroc posts attempt disclosure, but not enough to meet the FTC’s standards. For example, model Alessandra Ambrosio posted with the “Paid partnership with” feature at the top of her post. But the FTC has said in past cases that using this feature is not sufficient. Actor Mikaela Hoover posted with the hashtag #CirocPartner, but that hashtag is ambiguous and comes at the end of the post, after it would be cut off on the feed.



“We have a rigorous marketing code and take our role as a responsible marketer very seriously and have a strong commitment to comply with the FTC’s standards on advertising,” a spokesperson for Diageo told BuzzFeed News. “We are investigating this as a matter of urgency.” Combs Enterprises, Diddy’s company, did not respond to a request for comment.