Get Ready To Use Your iPhone As ID At The Airport

Columbia Pictures McLovin's Superbad fake ID would be a nonstarter for Apple's new digital ID initiative.

Apple's digital state ID initiative is finally getting underway. Announced back in June at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, the effort will allow people to securely add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple's Wallet app and then use their iPhones or Apple watches as official digital identification. The company foresees a wide range of potential applications, but will begin with air travel. In the months ahead, Apple's digital ID will be accepted at TSA checkpoints at airports in Arizona and Georgia, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow. For travelers already using their phones as boarding passes, this particular technological advance promises to eradicate another air travel irritation: the "Oh, shit, I lost my license going through security" moment that inevitably follows the wallet ransacking that typically occurs as you're scrambling to get shoes, carry-ons, and whatnots through the X-ray scanner.

Apple

Apple is touting its digital ID as another privacy-first innovation with driver’s licenses encrypted and stored securely in an iPhone after a simple scanning process done with the device's camera. The ID scan is then securely sent to the issuing state along with a selfie for verification. Once it's approved, a digital version of your driver's license or ID will appear in your Wallet app, and you'll be good to go. Just tap your phone on a TSA terminal and answer a prompt confirming you really do want to share your ID. Only then will your ID information be transmitted to the agency that requested it. And you will not have to hand anyone your device. Apple says that biometric authentication via Face ID or Touch ID will ensure that only the person who created the ID can view or present it. It cannot be accessed with a device passcode alone — unless you've enabled accessibility features.



Apple The ID in your iPhone Wallet will only share relevant information with TSA.