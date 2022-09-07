Here's What's New On The Latest iPhone 14 And 14 Pro

The iPhone Pros also have a brand-new always-on display, which means that the phones can display the date and time, weather, Apple Watch fitness status, calendar appointments, and other information even when it is locked.



Apple also debuted a new satellite-based emergency service that it plans to run in-house, a weird move for the company, to say the least, but one that could prove to be very popular with its customers who do extreme sports, as it's likely to be useful for, say, locating a lost hiker. All of the new iPhones also come with crash detection, another tragedy-predicting feature that can tell if you've been in a car wreck and can call emergency services.

All of the new iPhones will be available Sept. 16.