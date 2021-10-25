Apple’s New AirPods Are Pandemic-Proof

For me, one minor but recurring frustration of the pandemic has been unwittingly slingshotting an AirPod from my ear while removing my mask. It happened to me most recently on a gloomy fall evening, forcing me to retrace my steps in the pouring rain and scan the sidewalk of a busy Brooklyn street for a small white earbud that looks a hell of a lot like a soggy cigarette butt in the dark. I found it, but this was just one of the many times over the last 18 months where my trusty AirPods have been foiled by their mortal enemy: the face mask.

Frankly, it's a near-fatal flaw in current times. But how could Apple know in 2016, when AirPods first launched, that four years later a mandatory pandemic accessory would be shooting them out of our ears like little Nerf Gun bullets?

Apple, as it always does, has packed a bunch of new advancements into its entry-level earbuds, but the most important is the simplest: They're less apt to get pulled out when you put on or take off your face mask.

After testing the new AirPods 3 for a week, I can confidently say that the mask factor, more than the sound or battery life, is the most exciting improvement for me.

The buds do fit a little differently. They’re fatter and wider than the original AirPods. But I found that they fit and stayed in my ears just fine. Your ears may vary. (If fit is an issue for you and you have a few extra dollars to spend, you might consider the AirPods Pro version, which comes with interchangeable rubber ear tips of varying sizes.)