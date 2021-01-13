 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Airbnb Is Canceling All Reservations In DC For Inauguration Week

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Airbnb Is Canceling All Reservations In DC For Inauguration Week

“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community.”

By Katie Notopoulos

Picture of Katie Notopoulos Katie Notopoulos BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2021, at 12:27 p.m. ET

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Airbnb announced on Wednesday that it is blocking all stays in the Washington, DC, metro area for the week of the Inauguration after determining that “numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building" have accounts on the platform. All existing reservations will be canceled and refunded, and new stays will not be allowed.

In a blog post on its news site, the Airbnb team cited safety concerns around the Inauguration:

Airbnb’s work continues to be informed by inputs from our local host community as well as Washington, D.C. officials, Metro Police and Members of Congress throughout this week. In particular, Mayor Bowser, Governor Hogan and Governor Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration. Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration.

The announcement comes just two days after Airbnb said it would be reviewing any upcoming reservations to screen for members of hate groups, as well as banning anyone who was known to have participated in the mob attack on the Capitol building last week.

Earlier this week, Airbnb announced that its political fundraising group would withhold any campaign donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results on Jan. 6.

  • Picture of Katie Notopoulos

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT