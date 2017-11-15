18 Things That Anyone Who Has Lost HQ Trivia Will Understand

BuzzFeed News

SCOTTTTTTTTTTTTTT.....

By Katie Notopoulos

Posted on November 15, 2017, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Hello, friends. It's time we gather and discuss the important thing going on in the news right now. The only crucial thing that is dominating your thoughts and feelings these days.

I'm talking about the HQ Trivia app, doyeee.

(I'm going to assume you're not an idiot, but just in case, HQ Trivia is a new app that's basically a live trivia game, but somehow way more fun than that sounds.)

Here's how it works: Twice a day, there's a live game — you have to log in on time or else you can't play. The host (usually a guy named Scott) asks 12 questions that get harder as you go along. If you get one wrong, you're out, and the remaining winners split the pot of actual money.

I've been playing it for a few weeks, and have yet to win. Go ahead, laugh at me for being dumb. WHATEVER.

Since most of us idiots have only know utter defeat in the game, it's time we collectively discuss the feelings of anguish and pain that we experience. Come with me on this journey of ~feelings~......

1. The emotions start when you're impatiently waiting for the game to start.

Me waiting for 9:00 so I can lose at HQ trivia like every other day.
js @jasmyntwo

Me waiting for 9:00 so I can lose at HQ trivia like every other day.

2. The crushing feeling of defeat can set in early if you're slow and forget to sign in on time.

When you miss @hqtrivia start by a few seconds.
Andrew Mager ♫ @mager

When you miss @hqtrivia start by a few seconds.

3. Therefore you are reduced to a slave to the game.

scheduling my life around @hqtrivia games 🙋🏼 #priorities
Kate Cathcart @boysandburritos

scheduling my life around @hqtrivia games 🙋🏼 #priorities

4. You've become so addicted you play it during your workday, lowering company productivity.

*shows up at startup meeting* everyone’s playing @hqtrivia 🤷🏻‍♀️
Gabriela Barkho @gabrielabarkho

*shows up at startup meeting* everyone’s playing @hqtrivia 🤷🏻‍♀️

5. Soon, you convince your coworkers to play with you, bringing the office to a standstill.

Teamwork makes the dream work here at @Soylent HQ @hqtrivia
John Zelek @jbzelek

Teamwork makes the dream work here at @Soylent HQ @hqtrivia

6. Ah, finally, Scott arrives.

7. You may have strong feelings about Scott.

if you don't like scott from HQ we can't be friends (yes this includes you, my literal irl wife pauline i'm sorry i… https://t.co/e7TZC59uwG
Off-Brand Brandon @dropkickpikachu

if you don't like scott from HQ we can't be friends (yes this includes you, my literal irl wife pauline i'm sorry i… https://t.co/e7TZC59uwG

8. Feelings that are kind of weird and maybe bad.

@boop @ScottRogowsky ayo quizzaddy
AC @ackristen

@boop @ScottRogowsky ayo quizzaddy

9. And extremely strong feelings if Scott isn't the host that day.

was anyone else pissed that scott wasn’t hosting @hqtrivia today
Manda @manda_beauty_

was anyone else pissed that scott wasn’t hosting @hqtrivia today

10. Maybe OVERLY strong feelings.

playing @hqtrivia without scott like
sarah k hallacher @microsarah

playing @hqtrivia without scott like

11. Then the progression of difficulty escalates FAST.

HQ Trivia games be like: 1. What color are oranges? 2. What’s the capital of New York? 3. Star Wars was directed b… https://t.co/gtA8Gt8KWJ
Sam @therunnersam

HQ Trivia games be like: 1. What color are oranges? 2. What’s the capital of New York? 3. Star Wars was directed b… https://t.co/gtA8Gt8KWJ

12. Then, inevitably, you lose. The heartbreak may come early.

i’m so excited for HQ so i can lose on the second question and watch how people magically know stupid trivia and win money
morgan / 164 / hi Collin @DinkMorgan_

i’m so excited for HQ so i can lose on the second question and watch how people magically know stupid trivia and win money

13. Or maybe it's the humiliation of getting so close.

when you get all the way to the last question on HQ Trivia and then lose 😣😣😣
Emily @hadge

when you get all the way to the last question on HQ Trivia and then lose 😣😣😣

14. Knowing that victory is ALMOST within reach — and then failing.

i hate playing hq trivia bc i usually lose at question 11 or 12 and it makes me rly mad..
angigigie @itahme

i hate playing hq trivia bc i usually lose at question 11 or 12 and it makes me rly mad..

15. Then, that feeling of disbelief and anger when you get eliminated.

me after i get a question wrong and get eliminated on HQ trivia
sunwoo 🐝 @eunseohive

me after i get a question wrong and get eliminated on HQ trivia

16. Folks, it's bad.

answering trivia questions posed by a slightly off-kilter, disembodied host in the hopes of winning small sums of m… https://t.co/xRUrqHo94l
Max Read @max_read

answering trivia questions posed by a slightly off-kilter, disembodied host in the hopes of winning small sums of m… https://t.co/xRUrqHo94l

17. There's only one version of solace out there. The rare event where...

18. Haha just kidding everyone, it's just a game. Have fun out there, and play fair!

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in ┃╱╱╲╲ this ╱╱╭╮╲╲house ▔▏┗┛▕▔ we ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ dont google the answers to trivia hq questions ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
Andrew Cushing @aecushing

┏┓ ┃┃╱╲ in ┃╱╱╲╲ this ╱╱╭╮╲╲house ▔▏┗┛▕▔ we ╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲ dont google the answers to trivia hq questions ╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲ ▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

    Katie Notopoulos is a senior editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Notopoulos writes about tech and internet culture and is cohost of the Internet Explorer podcast.

    Contact Katie Notopoulos at katie@buzzfeed.com.

    Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

