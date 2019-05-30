Tony Robbins’ Book Has Been Scrapped By His Publisher

Simon & Schuster will no longer publish a book co-authored by Tony Robbins and a famous financial advisor that was slated for release this July.

BuzzFeed News revealed earlier this month that Robbins has berated victims of rape and violence, while former staffers and fans have accused him of groping audience members, exposing himself to women assistants and sexually harassing fans. BuzzFeed News also reported that Tony Robbins was filmed repeatedly using racial slurs. The allegations are from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

Simon & Schuster removed the forthcoming book, The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom, from its website after BuzzFeed News published its first report on May 17, a cached version of the site shows.

Robbins’ lawyers said in a statement that the book had simply been “postponed” and the publisher had not cut ties with Robbins. “To state or suggest otherwise is absolutely false,” it said.

But a source at Simon & Schuster said: “We are not proceeding with publication of The Path.”

Robbin’s former co-author, Peter Mallouk, is the president of Creative Planning, a $38 billion wealth management firm, and is considered one of the most powerful people in global finance. Following BuzzFeed News’ reporting, Creative Planning disclosed Robbins’ departure in an updated filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission which said his position as chief of investor psychology had been eliminated and that he was longer associated with the firm or served on its advisory board.

Robbins joined Creative Planning in 2016, and he and Mallouk co-authored another financial advice book through Simon & Schuster, Unshakeable, in 2017.

The firm's decision to sever ties with Robbins was welcomed by some financial experts. “There’s a woman issue here and there’s a brand issue here, and when these things come up it’s important to take swift action,” April Rudin, president of The Rudin Group, told InvestmentNews.

But Creative Planning issued a press release after BuzzFeed News requested comment saying the split had been planned months in advance.

“The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable,” Mallouk said in the statement, which noted that Robbins will no longer have a financial interest in Creative Planning but will remain “a client and continued supporter of the firm.”

It said that the upcoming book included "contributions from Robbins” and “contractual terms were never reached nor finalized with its planned publisher.”

“To be clear, Simon & Schuster has not severed its publishing agreement with Mr. Robbins,” Robbins’ lawyers said in a separate statement.

His lawyers declined to comment on whether the book would be published in the future.

The book’s original Amazon listing said it would be available on July 23, 2019. That page has now been stripped of information about its title and contents, and the publication date has been revised to “December 31, 2050.”