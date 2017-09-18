BuzzFeed News

Chance The Rapper And Childish Gambino Mixtape May Finally Be On Its Way

"I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my ass," Glover said at the Emmys.

By Katie Hasty and Susan Cheng

Posted on September 18, 2017, at 1:30 a.m. ET

Donald Glover had a big night at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday. He took home two major honors for his show Atlanta: Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Chance the Rapper had his own Emmys moment during the broadcast, when he made a cameo in host Stephen Colbert's opening musical number.

Chance was also an Emmy nominee this year, for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his contribution to the song "Last Christmas" from the "Jingle Barack" sketch on Saturday Night Live. (He lost out to Common.)
CBS

Chance was also an Emmy nominee this year, for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his contribution to the song “Last Christmas” from the “Jingle Barack” sketch on Saturday Night Live. (He lost out to Common.)

And though the two have worked together before on the 2014 track "The Worst Guys"...

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

They're are thinking about combining forces again in a bigger capacity.

Glassnote Records, Brandon Breaux / Via Chance the Rapper
On Sunday night, Glover — who releases his music under the moniker Childish Gambino — told reporters backstage at the Emmys that a collaboration between him and Chance will "probably" happen.

Donald Glover says that mixtape with @chancetherapper is coming. 🔥🔥🔥 #emmys
Susan Cheng @scheng_

Donald Glover says that mixtape with @chancetherapper is coming. 🔥🔥🔥 #emmys

"I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds are gonna kick my ass. They stop me on the street and it scares me," Glover joked. "I feel like I gotta do something. I probably will."

Did he say "double mixtape"?!
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Did he say "double mixtape"?!

Chance and Glover have teased working on a project together for a while now. Chance even brought it up again in July.

"The tape is not done or close to being done, but it will come out." @chancetherapper on working with @donaldglover…
Beats 1 @Beats1

“The tape is not done or close to being done, but it will come out.” @chancetherapper on working with @donaldglover… https://t.co/pnEBBI48Tw

Has the time finally arrived?

Representatives for both rappers didn't immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for further information, but Chance did retweet Glover talking about the mixtape(s) in the Emmys press room.
UMG / Via youtube.com

Representatives for both rappers didn't immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for further information, but Chance did retweet Glover talking about the mixtape(s) in the Emmys press room.

