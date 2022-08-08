Ashton Kutcher Revealed He Dealt With A Rare Form Of Vasculitis That "Knocked Out" His Hearing, Vision, And Ability To Walk

Actor Ashton Kutcher, 44, revealed he dealt with a “weird, super-rare form of vasculitis” two years ago that left him unable to see, hear, or walk.

“You don't really appreciate it until it's gone, until you go, ‘I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again; I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again; I don't know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again,’” Kutcher says in an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge set to air Monday. A clip of the episode was first published by Access Hollywood.

The That '70s Show star said it took him about a year to recover.

“Lucky to be alive,” Kutcher says in the clip.