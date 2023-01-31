Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.

During the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols — the 29-year-old who was brutally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee — questions remain about the role Nichols’ physique may have played in his arrest.

At 6 feet 3 inches, he weighed only about 150 pounds, according to his mother, RowVaughn Wells. Nichols was “fairly light” compared to others of his stature because he had Crohn’s disease, Wells told Democracy Now in an interview one day after prosecutors charged the officers with murder.

Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune condition that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract; common symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, bloating, and blood in the stool — many of which can contribute to weight loss and malnutrition.

Estimates show that about 65% to 75% of people with Crohn’s disease are underweight .

It’s unclear when Nichols was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease , but the information Wells shared about her son’s health adds another layer to the discussion about his treatment by the police.

“He weighed about a buck fifty. Tyre has Crohn’s disease, so he manages it with his diet so he doesn’t eat as much as normal people,” Wells said in the interview. “That’s why this is so troubling to me, because you had five officers’ combined weight of over a thousand pounds beating up on a young man that’s only a buck fifty.”

“How did [the officers] fear for their lives in order for this to happen?” Wells continued. “I’m still trying to understand that.”

When the Memphis Police Department asked Wells if her son was taking drugs, because he had “superhuman energy” that made it difficult to handcuff him, she was shocked.